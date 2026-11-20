Kasaragod: The conviction of accused no. 1 Sumesh K V, a driver with the Kasaragod Fire Department, for the murder of Muslim League worker Abdul Shukoor Ariyil, rested primarily on the evidence of the injured eyewitness P Sakkariya, who identified him as the man who stabbed Shukoor in the chest while sitting on his body. The recovery of the knife used in the attack, which Sumesh had handed over to another accused, provided further support to the prosecution case, the court held.

The court, however, acquitted Ganesan P (A2), who was alleged to have come to the crime scene on Sumesh's motorcycle and was also accused of stabbing Shukkoor. Sakkariya identified Ganesan in court as the person who stabbed him on the back of his left shoulder and stabbed Shukoor in the abdomen, but the court found the identification unreliable.

Neither Sakkariya, the prosecution witness no. 1, nor the other witnesses identified Ganesan during the test identification parade conducted in June 2012.

The court also found inconsistencies in Sakkariya’s account. Though he later claimed that fear had prevented him from identifying Ganesan during the test identification parade, he had not offered this explanation to the investigating officers. In his statement to the CBI after the parade, he had said he saw the person who stabbed him near Payyannur railway station, but did not identify that person as Ganesan. When confronted with this statement in court, Sakkariya denied having made it. The court held that his subsequent identification of Ganesan in the witness box could not be relied upon.

Prosecution witness no. 2, Ayoob P V, another injured witness, did not identify Ganesan in court. The recovery of a knife based on Ganesan’s disclosure statement was not sufficient to establish his involvement. Giving him the benefit of the doubt, the court acquitted him.

In contrast, the court accepted Sakkariya’s evidence against Sumesh as reliable. It found that Sumesh had inflicted the fatal stab injury on Shukoor with the intention of causing his death. The knife used by Sumesh was later recovered from the toolbox of a motorcycle belonging to another accused, Sajith (A16), who had kept it concealed for more than three months.

The court sentenced Sumesh to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh for murder. He was also convicted of unlawful assembly, rioting, rioting armed with a deadly weapon, voluntarily causing hurt and causing hurt with dangerous weapons, among other offences. The sentences for the other offences will run concurrently.

Other convictions

The court convicted 13 of the 33 accused. Apart from Sumesh, Anoop (A3), Pavithran (A7), Manoharan (A9), M P Dinesan (A10), Bijumon (A12) and Shijin Mohan (A15) were sentenced to life imprisonment for their role in the murder.

Anoop was found to have inflicted knife injuries on Sakkariya. Pavithran was identified as one of those who restrained the victims, while Manoharan was identified as a person who attacked Sakkariya with an iron pipe. Dinesan was identified as the person who threatened the victims and took their photographs at the house where they had sought shelter. Bijumon and Shijin Mohan were also identified by the witnesses as members of the group that took part in the assault.

E P Radhakrishnan (A14), V V Mohanan (A25), Purushothaman (A26), P K Ajithkumar (A27) and P P Suresan (A28) were convicted of offences including unlawful assembly, rioting, trespass, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint. They were each sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹10,000.

The remaining six convicts, E P Radhakrishnan, K V Sajith, V V Mohanan, M V Purushothaman, P K Ajith Kumar, and P P Sureshan (former Pattavum panchayat member) received two-year prison terms and a ₹10,000 fine for lesser offences like trespassing, wrongful restraint, criminal intimidation, and destruction of evidence, which qualified them to have their sentences suspended and be granted immediate bail.

Sajith (A16) was sentenced to two years’ rigorous imprisonment and fined ₹10,000 for attempting to destroy evidence. The court found that he had concealed the knife used by Sumesh in the toolbox of a motorcycle, apparently to shield the latter from punishment.

The fines imposed on the 13 convicts add up to ₹8.35 lakh. The court also ordered that ₹5 lakh be paid to Aathikka, Shukoor’s mother, as compensation if the amount was realised.

Acquittals

Eighteen accused were acquitted, including former CPM Kannur district secretary P Jayarajan (A32), former MLA T V Rajesh (A33) and Syamjith (A19), son of CPM state secretary M V Govindan. The court found that the prosecution had failed to establish the alleged conspiracy at the hospital involving Jayarajan and Rajesh. It also held that the identification of Syamjith by an eyewitness was unreliable.

The other acquitted accused were Ganesan (A2), Vijesh (A4), K Prakasan (A5), Umesan (A6), Latheesh (A8), C N Mohanan (A11), Nithin (A13), Sudhakaran (A17), Naveen (A18), Shaji (A21), Prakasan Muthuvani (A22), Ajayakumar (A23), Rajeevan (A24), K Babu (A29) and U V Venu (A30). Two accused, A20 Sareesh and A31 A V Babu, died before the trial ended.