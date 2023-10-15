Israeli PM calls emergency cabinet meet, vows to 'demolish Hamas'

Jerusalem: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened Israel's expanded emergency cabinet for the first time on Sunday, saying the national unity on display sent a message at home and abroad as the country gears up to "demolish Hamas" in Gaza.

The meeting, held in military headquarters in Tel Aviv, began with ministers standing for a moment's silence in memory of the 1,300 Israelis killed in Hamas' shock October 7 onslaught, a video released by Netanyahu's office showed.

Welcoming former opposition lawmaker Benny Gantz, who joined the government along with several members of his party last week, Netanyahu said all ministers were "working around the clock, with a united front".

"Hamas thought we would be demolished. It is we who will demolish Hamas," Netanyahu said, adding that the show of unity "sends a clear message to the nation, the enemy and the world".

Israel continues to allow Gazans to move south

The Israeli military said on Sunday it would continue to allow Gazans to evacuate south ahead of an expected ground assault by its forces on the Gaza Strip in retaliation for unprecedented attacks by Hamas militants eight days ago.

The army said hundreds of thousands had already moved south as Israel carried out the most intense bombardment the enclave has ever seen in response to the killing of 1,300 people in Israel, including 279 Israeli soldiers.

Residents of Gaza City and northern Gaza, in the past days, we've urged you to relocate to the southern area for your safety. We want to inform you that the IDF will not carry out any operations along this route from 10 AM to 1 PM. During this window, please take the opportunity… pic.twitter.com/JUkcGOg0yv — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 15, 2023

Authorities in Gaza said more than 2,300 people had been killed, a quarter of them children, and nearly 10,000 wounded so far. The enclave's hospitals are running short of medical supplies and struggling to cope with the flow of injured.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said early on Sunday that 300 people had been killed and 800 more had been injured in Gaza during the last 24 hours. As Israeli airstrikes continued ahead of ground operations, some Gazans said they had decided to return home to the north as nowhere was safe.

As it geared up its response, the Israeli military on Friday told residents of the northern half of the Gaza Strip - which includes Gaza City's more than one million residents - to move south immediately. Amid international pleas to protect civilians, Israel's military said on Sunday it would continue to allow Gazans to evacuate south.

Israeli military vehicles drive near Israel's border with the Gaza Strip, in southern Israel, October 15, 2023. Photo: Reuters

"Residents of Gaza City, I call upon you again: Hamas is trying to prevent your evacuation. We will enable it southward. Leave Gaza City and all the surrounding areas for the sake of your personal security," said chief Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari in a televised briefing.

Hamas has told Gazans not to obey the Israeli evacuation order. Some Gazans have vowed to stay, remembering the "Nakba," or "catastrophe," when many Palestinians were forced from their homes during the 1948 war that accompanied Israel's creation.

Containing the conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is in the region seeking to secure the release of 126 hostages Israel says were taken by Hamas back into Gaza, and prevent the war from spreading. Blinken said he had a "very productive" meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Sunday and was due to travel later to Egypt, whose Rafa crossing is now seen as the main gateway for aid to reach Gaza. He will travel to Israel again on Monday.

Salman said Saudi Arabia was working hard to try to prevent the conflict from escalating and wanted to help lift the Israeli siege of Gaza.

The violence in Gaza has been accompanied by the deadliest clashes at Israel's northern border with Lebanon since 2006, raising fears of war spreading to another front.

Israel's regional foe Iran, which backs Hamas, has lauded the Hamas attack on Israel but has denied any involvement. Its UN mission said late on Saturday that if Israel's "war crimes and genocide" were not halted immediately, "the situation could spiral out of control" and have far-reaching consequences.

Hamas said in a statement it and Iran had "agreed to continue cooperation" to achieve the group's goals.

A view shows the remains of a Palestinian house destroyed in Israeli strikes in the central Gaza Strip on October 15, 2023. Photo: Reuters

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security adviser on Saturday warned Lebanon's militant group Hezbollah, also supported by Iran, not to take action that could lead to Lebanon's "destruction".

Clashes on Israel's border with Lebanon, which have been limited so far, resumed on Sunday when Hezbollah fighters launched a missile at an Israeli border village, killing one person and wounding three others. The Israeli military said it was striking in Lebanon in retaliation.

Syria, which also borders Israel and has ties to Iran, has accused Israel of carrying out strikes against its airports, while Israel has accused Iran of trying to smuggle weapons through Syria.