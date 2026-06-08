At least eight people, including six Indians, were killed in a mini-bus accident on Dubai's Emirates Road on Monday.

The victims included six Indians, one Nepali national and one Sri Lankan national. Among the deceased Indians, three were from Hyderabad, two from Uttar Pradesh and one from Punjab.

The accident occurred when a mini-bus carrying employees of Dubai-based Motive Technical Service Company crashed into the rear of a truck that had reportedly veered off the road.

Dubai Police said eight people were injured in the accident and were undergoing treatment at hospitals. Two of the injured are Indian nationals.

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Authorities said the condition of five of the injured remains critical.