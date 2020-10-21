IPL 2020: Royals meet SRH in crucial encounter

Dubai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be looking to keep their play-off hopes alive when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.



The Steve Smith-led Royals are placed sixth in the standings with eight points and they have a thin chance of making to the next round. SRH, on the other hand, are a place below them on six points.



The RR top-order failed to fire against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their ploy of demoting Jos Buttler to No. 5, however, worked with the England batsman finishing the match unbeaten on 70 and leading the team to victory.



Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, and Robin Uthappa need to provide a good start while the onus of converting those lies on the shoulders of Buttler and Smith. Sanju's performances have fallen off a cliff since the first two matches of the season and he would be looking to get his act together.



Young Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia have rescued their side from tricky situations on a number of occasions this season and the top order will be looking to reduce the load on them.



RR's leading wicket-taker Jofra Archer will once again spearhead the pace charge and will seek some support from Stokes, who is yet to make an impact.



The others -- Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot and Kartik Tyagi -- were quite economical with the ball against CSK.



SRH, on the other hand, are on the verge of losing a play-off berth and only a win could keep them buoyant. The 2016 champions rely heavily on their top four -- Jonny Bairstow, Warner, Manish Pandey and Kane Williamson.



They have been unable to find a finisher in their middle-order. It is this factor that prompted Warner to drop himself lower down the order in their previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders. He ended up pushing the match into a Super Over.



With all eyes on these four players, it would also be a perfect opportunity for young Abdul Samad and Vijay Shankar to deliver in case any of them fails.



After losing the services of experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan did well to fill-in the gap but the duo needs to dish out its best at this crucial juncture.



Rashid Khan will have to once again lead the bowling unit.