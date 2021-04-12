IPL 2021: Mohanlal wishes Sanju success

Sanju Samson on Monday became the first Keralite to captain an IPL side when he led Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings in their opening match of IPL 2021. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal wished Sanju success on the occasion.

“Dear @IamSanjuSamson thank you for the jersey. May @rajasthanroyals achieve success under your captaincy this season. All the very best to the team,” tweeted Mohanlal.

Royals had also sent gift hampers to Malayalam actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Tovino Thomas.

Sanju replaced Steve Smith as Royals captain in January. The 26-year-old was recently dropped from the Indian team for the white-ball series against England.