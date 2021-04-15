Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
Sports

IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals put Delhi Capitals in to bat

Pant & Dhawan
Delhi Capitals openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikar Dhawan. File photo: Twitter/IPL
Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 15, 2021 07:21 PM IST
LIVE
RR opted to bowl
RR vs DC

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

DC
(100/6) (14.5)
RR
(0/0) (0)
Topic | Cricket

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and put Delhi Capitals in to bat in the IPL here on Thursday.

Both teams made a couple of changes. Royals brought in David Miller and  Jaydev Unadkat in place of Ben Stokes and Shreyas Gopal.

Delhi have gone in with Kagiso Rabada and Lalit Yadav in place of Shimron Heymyer and Amit Mishra.

RELATED ARTICLES

The teams: Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), David Miller, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan.

MORE IN SPORTS
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.