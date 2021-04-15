IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals put Delhi Capitals in to bat

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and put Delhi Capitals in to bat in the IPL here on Thursday.

Both teams made a couple of changes. Royals brought in David Miller and Jaydev Unadkat in place of Ben Stokes and Shreyas Gopal.

Delhi have gone in with Kagiso Rabada and Lalit Yadav in place of Shimron Heymyer and Amit Mishra.

The teams: Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), David Miller, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman.



Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan.