I would never take that single, says Sanju after Morris' heroics

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson said he never believed his team would be able to beat Delhi Capitals (DC) after they were five down for 42 while facing a target of 148 to win.



"To be very honest, I thought that it was tough from 40 (42) for 5. We had Miller and Morris, but I thought it was tough. I think the boys did really well to get over the line," he said after the match.



"I was praying inside, Morris can you please get one six," he added before saying that he was justified in denying him strike and sending him back off the last ball of the previous match against Punjab Kings and opting to face it himself.



"I always sit back and review my game, but if I got that match 100 times, I would never take that single."



His opposite number, Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant blamed the dew.

"The bowlers did a good job at the start, but we let them get over us in the end. We could have bowled a bit better. It's part and parcel of the game and dew played a big role in the end," Pant said.



"We were 15-20 runs short. But at least there is something to gain from this match. Hopefully if something like this happens we can pull it off. In the second innings, there was much more dew, so the slower ball wasn't stopping."