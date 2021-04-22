Shreyas Gopal imitates bowling action of Bumrah, Ashwin & Harbhajan | Video

Indian Premier League (IPL) side Rajasthan Royals has shared a video in which leg-spinner Shreyas Gopal is imitating the bowling action of pacer Jasprit Bumrah and off-spinners R Ashwin and Harbhajan Singh.

The Karnataka player also reveals in the video that Bumrah has told him that his copied action is better than the pacer's!

Gopal has failed to make the Royals' playing eleven for their last two games after going for 40 runs in three overs in their opening match of IPL 2021 against Punjab Kings.

Royals take on high-flying Royal Challengers Bangalore later tonight at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.