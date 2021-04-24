Malayalam
IPL 2021: Morris scalps four as Royals restrict KKR to 133/9

Chris Morris
Chris Morris exults after removing Andre Russell. Photo: Twitter/IPL
Published: April 24, 2021 07:16 PM IST Updated: April 24, 2021 09:43 PM IST
RR opted to bowl
RR vs KKR

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

KKR
(133/9) (20)
RR
(12/0) (2)
Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals restricted Kolkata Knight Riders to 133/9 in their Indian Premier League match, here on Saturday.

Rahul Tripathi top-scored for KKR with his 36-run knock while South African all-rounder Chris Morris (4/23) took four wickets for Royals.

Both the teams have lost three matches each out of the four they have played.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 133/9 in 20 overs. 

