Natarajan undergoes knee surgery

Indian left-arm medium-pacer T Natarajan underwent a knee surgery on Tuesday.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) player had pulled out of the ongoing IPL 2021 after the knee injury that he originally picked up during the tour of Australia began to trouble him again.



The 30-year-old Natarajan had played only two games for SRH this season. It is understood that he had never fully recovered from the knee injury because of heavy workload he endured on the tour of Australia.

Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me. pic.twitter.com/Z6pmqzfaFj — Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 27, 2021

Natarajan became an overnight sensation with his yorkers at death during the last IPL and subsequently played all three formats for India in Australia.



Once he was back in India, the Baord of Control for Cricket in India never made it public that he had sustained a knee injury.

(With inputs from IANS)