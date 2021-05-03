IPL 2021: Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy test positive for COVID-19

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pacer Sandeep Warrier and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy have tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus, forcing postponement of the team's IPL game against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Ahmedabad on Monday.



"Varun Chakaravarthy and Sandeep Warrier were found to be positive in the third round of testing in the last four days. All other team members have tested negative for COVID -19," the IPL said in a press release.



Both Chakravarthy and Warrier have been isolated and the rest of the KKR contingent has returned negative reports for now. Of the two, Keralite Warrier has not yet made the playing XI in any of the seven matches KKR have played. The 30-year-old Warrier had moved over to Tamil Nadu this season.



"The Medical Team is in continuous touch with the duo and are monitoring their health. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Knight Riders have now moved towards a daily testing routine to identify any other possible cases and treat them at the earliest," the IPL stated.



"The Medical Team is also determining the close and casual contacts of the two positive cases during the 48 hours prior to collection of the sample that returned the positive test results," it added.