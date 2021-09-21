Malayalam
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings put Rajasthan Royals in to bat

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 21, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Rahul & Sanju
K L Rahul and Sanju Samson. Photo: Twitter/IPL
Topic | Cricket

Dubai: Punjab Kings captain K L Rahul won the toss and electd to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match here on Tuesday.

Both teams badly need a win to boost their play-off hopes. Royals are in sixth spot with six points from seven matches, while Kings are in seventh place with six points from eight games.

The teams: Punjab Kings: K L Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Ishan Porel, Adil Rashid, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson (capt &wk), Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi.

