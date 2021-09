IPL 2021: Royals elect to bowl against Capitals

Abu Dhabi: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in the IPL here on Saturday.

Delhi made one change with Lalit Yadav replacing Marcus Stoinis. Royals had a couple of changes with David Miller and Tabraiz Shamsi coming in for Evin Lewis and Chris Morris.

A win will seal Delhi's place in the play-offs.



The teams: Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (capt & wk), Lalit Yadav, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (capt & wk), Liam Livingstone, David Miller, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman, Tabraiz Shamsi.