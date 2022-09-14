Sanju Samson enjoys an evening with friends on Punnamada Lake | Video

At a time when there has been much debate about his exclusion from the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup, Sanju Samson has shared a video of him having a jolly good time with his friends on the Punnamada Lake in Alappuzha.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who leads Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, captioned the video “Kattanum, Kaylaum, Kootarum' (Black coffee, Lake and Friends) on Instagram.

Meanwhile, a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official has revealed that Sanju was never in the race for a spot in the World Cup squad and Rishabh Pant was the No. 1 choice. The BCCI source also added that Sanju will be picked in the Indian squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa.