Sanju Samson named in India's ODI squad against South Africa

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 02, 2022 06:41 PM IST
Sanju Samson
Sanju Samon. File photo: IANS
Cricket

Sanju Samson has been named in India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against South Africa.

The India squad captained by Shikhar Dhawan with Shreyas Iyer as his deputy was announced by the BCCI on Sunday.

India will play three ODIs against the visiting Proteas. The first match will be played in Lucknow on October 6 followed by Ranchi (October 9) and Delhi (October 11).

India's ODI Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (C), Shreyas Iyer (VC), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubhman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Mohd. Siraj, Deepak Chahar.

