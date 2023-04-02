Kerala pacer Asif makes debut for Rajasthan Royals

Hyderabad: Kerala pacer K M Asif is making his debut for Rajasthan Royals against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their opening match of IPL 2023 here on Sunday.



Asif was released by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of the auction last year. The 29-year-old played three matches for CSK in the IPL and picked up four wickets.

The right-armer was bought by Royals for his base price of Rs 30 lakh in the auction held last December.

Asif, who hails from Edavanna in Malappuram, has played three first-class matches so far.

Kerala all-rounder Abdul Bazith too is part of the Royals squad led by Sanju Samson.