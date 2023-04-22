Watch Sanju Samson & Co's 'Romanjification' video!

Sanju Samson's love for Malayalam films is well known. The Rajasthan Royals (RR) captain on Friday night posted a video on Instagram in which the RR players and support staff are seen copying the mannerism of Sinu Solomon played by Arjun Ashokan in the hit movie 'Romancham'.



Sanju had in the past shared a video titled 'Shami hero aada' along with Indian teammate Mohammed Shami and enacted the scene played by Jayaram and Mamukoya in the film 'Kankettu' partnering RR teammate Yuzvendra Chahal more recently.

RR are leading the IPL 2023 table with four wins from six matches.

RR lost their last match to Lucknow Super Giants by 10 runs and would hope to return to winning ways against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday.