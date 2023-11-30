Sanju back in ODI squad; Rohit, Kohli to miss white-ball series in SA

Sanju Samson is back with the Indian team. The Kerala cricketer has been included in India's ODI squad for a tour of South Africa set to begin in Durban on December 10.

Sanju has been included in the squad for three ODIs while he has been left out of the teams for three T20Is and two Test matches that India will play during the tour.

Sanju last played for Team India in the ODI series against West Indies in August.

KL Rahul will captain India in the ODIs while Suryakumar Yadav has been named the skipper for the T20I series.

The BCCI informed that captain Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have requested a "break from the white-ball leg of the tour". Meanwhile, pacer Mohammed Shami's participation in the tour is subject to a fitness test as he is undergoing a treatment.

The tour will begin with a three-match T20I series to be held between December 10 and 14. The three ODIs will be played on December 17, 19 and 21. The first Test at Centurion is scheduled to begin on December 26 and the second Test will be played at Cape Town from January 3.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (C)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 3 T20Is: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

India’s squad for 2 Tests: Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan (wk), KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Mohd. Shami*, Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Prasidh Krishna.