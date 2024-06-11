Malayalam
Sports

T20 WC: Pakistani pacers restrict Canada to 106/7

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 11, 2024 09:42 PM IST Updated: June 11, 2024 09:44 PM IST
Cricket-WC-2024-T20-PAK-CAN
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates the dismissal of Canada's Navneet Dhaliwal as Aaron Johnson looks on during the T20 World Cup 2024 group A match at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in East Meadow, New York on June 11, 2024. Photo: AFP/ Timothy A Clary
Topic | Cricket

New York: Pakistani pacers once again delivered but a half century from Aaron Johnson helped Canada to a decent total of 106/7 in their Group A match in the T20 World Cup here on Tuesday.

Mohammad Amir and Haris Rauf bagged two wickets each while Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah claimed a wicket each after captain Babar Azam won the toss.

Barring opener Johnson, who hit four sixes and as many number of boundaries in his 44-ball innings, no other Canada batter managed to counter the Pakistan pace attack.

Pakistan are placed fourth in Group A points table having lost both their contests so far to USA and India. Placed third after a win and a loss, Canada will also be under pressure given their NRR of -0.274 could impact their chances of qualifying for the Super Eight stage, even though they have two points after their win over Ireland.

