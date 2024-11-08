Sanju's century fires India to big win over South Africa in first T20I

Sanju Samson's powerful century fired India to a 61-run win over South Africa in the first T20I at Durban on Friday.

The hosts were bundled out for 141, chasing India's 202/8. Spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Ravi Bishnoi bagged three wickets each while Avesh Khan took two as the hosts failed to chase down the massive target.

Sanju clubbed ten sixes and seven boundaries in his 50-ball innings. He got to his century in 47 balls, making it the fastest by an Indian against the Proteas. The right-hander was caught in the deep by Tristan Stubbs while trying to launch a second six off Nqabayomzi Peter. This was Sanju's second century in T20Is and in successive matches, after smashing his maiden ton against Bangladesh in October in Hyderabad.

Sanju played several memorable shots, but one that seemed quite special was a lofted six over extra cover off seamer Andile Semilane, who had been handed a debut earlier by Aiden Markram, who won the toss.

Tilak Varma and captain Suryakumar Yadav made 33 and 21 respectively. Once Samson was dismissed, India only managed 35 runs in the last five overs, with Gerald Coetzee bagging three wickets (3/37).

South Africa could not put on a challenge and barring a 42-run stand for the fourth wicket between Heinrich Klaasen (25) and David Miller (18), the hosts never actually seemed to be in the game. The two teams will play a four-match series. The second match will be played at Gqerberha on Sunday.