Sunil Gavaskar has predicted Virat Kohli will score big runs Down Under. The former Indian captain said Kohli will be 'very, very hungry' for runs in India's tour of Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, starting November 22.

“Because he hasn't scored runs against New Zealand, he'll be very, very hungry,” Gavaskar told Star Sports. The reference was to India's dismissal showing at home against New Zealand. Kohli was one of the star players who underperformed, scoring just 93 runs in three Test matches against the Kiwis. Throughout the year, Kohli has averaged only 22.72 across six Tests.

Sunil Gavaskar. File photo: IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

But Gavaskar believes the average numbers have only made Kohli hungrier going into the five-match series against Australia. To support his case, Gavaskar points to Kohli's outstanding record in Australia, averaging 54.08 across four tours.

“Even in that Adelaide Test, where India was bowled out for 36 in the second innings, Kohli scored 70-plus runs in the first innings before being run out,” Gavaskar said. “He has consistently performed in Adelaide, a ground he knows well. Before Adelaide, it's Perth, where Kohli played one of his finest Test centuries in the 2018-19 series a terrific hundred.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Having performed on these grounds, he'll feel an extra bit of confidence. Of course, you need a bit of luck at the start, but if he gets off to a good beginning, he will score big runs,” Gavaskar said.