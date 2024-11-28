Pakistan Cricket Board has refused to accept a potential hybrid model for next year's Champions Trophy that is aimed at allowing India to avoid visiting its unfriendly neighbour and play its matches at a neutral venue.

The PCB reportedly conveyed its unwavering stand to the International Cricket Council (ICC) just a day before a board meeting to discuss the contentious matter. It is understood that India wants its matches to be played in the UAE.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) allegedly demanded the hybrid model, opening the possibility of compensating Pakistan, the host nation, for moving the big-ticket games involving India away from its shores. India has yet to tour the neighbouring country since the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.

"I can confirm that initially, the PCB looked at the possibility of a hybrid model on the condition that if India can't play in Pakistan, then in future, there would be hybrid models in all ICC events in India right until 2031 (ODI World Cup in India and Bangladesh) as Pakistan would not go and play in India," a PCB source was quoted by PTI.

PCB has also enquired with the ICC whether the BCCI had submitted a letter in writing from the government of India regarding no clearance to play in Pakistan.