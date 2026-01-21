The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) on Wednesday opened the ticket sales for India's fifth T20I against New Zealand to be played at Karyavattom in Thiruvananthapuram on January 31.

Actor-Director Prithviraj Sukumaran inaugurated ticket sales in the capital city on Wednesday. The tickets can be booked on ticketgenie mobile app, said the KCA in a press release.

The cheapest ticket is allotted for students at ₹250 per seat, while the highest priced seats are in the lower tier, available for ₹1,200 each. Seats in the upper tier are priced at ₹500.

India and New Zealand are playing a five-match T20I. Thiruvananthapuram native Sanju Samson is part of the squad and he should be the star of the evening when the fifth T20I is played in the city.

Student ticket

The KCA said the student concession is only available for bulk bookings done through educational institutions. Those who require the concession must email a request on the letterhead of the head of the institution to generalconvener@keralacricket.in, the KCA said.

The full name of the students and their school/college ID card numbers must also be provided. To avail the concession, a minimum of ten students must apply.

Students under the age of 16 must be accompanied by a teacher. Every batch of ten students must have one teacher with them, and the adult can also avail the concession.