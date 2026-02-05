Former England captain Nasser Hussain has accused the International Cricket Council (ICC) of applying double standards. On a Sky Sports Cricket show about the upcoming T20 World Cup, Hussain urged the ICC to answer whether it would treat India the same way it does Bangladesh and Pakistan in major tournaments.

Hussain said that though cricket and politics have always been intertwined, the link has become more prominent recently. "It is not just politics and politicians, it is players as well. It is fairly depressing as well, not shaking hands, not lifting the trophy. Cricket used to unite nations and now it is pushing people apart," Hussain said.

"This is the real question only ICC can answer, if it had been India, and in the future, if India, a month before a tournament say that our government does not want us to go and play in that country in a World Cup, would the ICC be so firm and say 'you know the rules, bad luck, we're knocking you out'," Hussain said.

"All sides ask for consistency. You have to treat Bangladesh the same as you treat Pakistan, the same as you treat India." Michael Atherton, his contemporary and former England skipper, also took part in the discussion.

The issue that provoked Hussain was Bangladesh's removal from the World Cup after it refused to play in India, protesting the expulsion of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL. Bangladesh wanted the ICC to reschedule their matches in Sri Lanka, as is the case with Pakistan. However, the ICC turned down the request and replaced Bangladesh with Scotland in the event.

India and Pakistan no longer play on each other's soil, an understanding that has been in place since the Champions Trophy held last year. India's refusal to play the event in Pakistan resulted in Dubai becoming a neutral venue.

"India fans will say 'cry more, we have the money', but with power comes responsibility. If you are constantly knocking Bangladesh or Pakistan, their cricket diminishes and hence those great games we have seen the past, between India and Pakistan or India and Bangladesh become one-sided," Hussain said.

"You say it is concentrated in just that one part of the world. I would argue that politics is obviously spreading through franchise cricket. Are franchises with Indian owners picking Pakistan players, Bangladesh players?" he added.