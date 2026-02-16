The United Arab Emirates (UAE) gave Afghanistan a scare before losing by five wickets in a T20 World Cup match in Delhi on Monday.

Azmatullah Omarzai's unbeaten 40 off 21 helped the Afghans to chase down a 161-run target with four balls to spare. Omarzai was clearly the star of the match, having bagged 4/15 earlier to restrict the UAE to 160/9.

While the result ended Afghanistan's winless run, it might not be enough to take them to the Super Eights with just one more group match remaining.

Likewise, the UAE should be staring at a group-stage exit with just one win in three matches. Their final group match is against a high-flying South Africa on Wednesday.

Alishan Sharafu of the UAE plays a shot against Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup in Delhi on February 16, 2026. Photo: PTI

Even in defeat, the UAE's Malayali batter Alishan Sharafu found runs. The 23-year-old made 40 off 31 and held an 84-run partnership with Sohaib Khan (68).

Sharafu had scored 55 against New Zealand, to become the first Malayali to make a half-century in the T20 World Cups. The right-hander has his roots at Pazhayangadi in Kannur district.