Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married Saaniya Chandhok at a star-studded ceremony in Mumbai on Thursday. Arjun is a cricketer, while Saaniya is an entrepreneur.

Several celebrities from sports, entertainment, politics and other fields, including industrialist Mukesh Ambani and Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan, attended the ceremony. Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan were the other superstars present.

From the field of cricket, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, former India captains M S Dhoni and Rahul Dravid, and other ex-players, Harbhajan Singh and Venkatesh Prasad attended the function.

Indian men's cricket team head coach Gautam Gambhir was also present, while senior men's selection committee chief Ajit Agarkar, selector Pragyan Ojha, Mohammad Kaif, Piyush Chawla, ex-cricketer and TMC MP Yusuf Pathan, and BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla were also in attendance.

Arjun has played for India U-19s and represents Goa in domestic cricket and Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.