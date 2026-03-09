Sanju Samson opened up about the transformative effect cricket great Sachin Tendulkar had on his performances in the T20 World Cup, which India retained in style in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Sanju said he received guidance and suggestions from several former players, including Tendulkar. "In the last couple of months, I was in constant touch with Sachin Tendulkar sir," Sanju said after scoring a masterful 89 in the final against New Zealand.

The Kerala wicketkeeper batter said he had 'big conversations' with Sachin. "Yesterday also, he called me up to ask how I was feeling," Sanju said. He had played a memorable knock of 89 in the semifinal against England and a more famous 97 not out in a crucial win over West Indies in the Super Eights stage that took India to the knockout stages.

Sanju said he had reached out to Sachin during India's tour of Australia in October 2025. Sanju had been retained in the side after being dropped from the opener role in the Asia Cup in Dubai.

The change in batting order affected his rhythm and Sanju cut a sorry figure Down Under, making just one appearance with the bat, scoring two runs. "When I was sitting out in Australia, I thought what kind of mindset was required in the situation," Sanju said about why he reached out to Sachin initially.

Sanju did not give details of the suggestions he received from the legendary batter. But a scrutiny of Sachin's social media posts during the World Cup gives a hint. "Sanju is batting very smartly, knowing whom to attack and whom to defend against," Sachin posted during the final.

Sanju and Abhishek Sharma had fired India to 92/0 in the powerplay. While Abhishek was the aggressor, scoring an 18-ball fifty, Sanju took his time, reaching his half-century in 33 balls before accelerating. "When I get guidance from someone like him (Sachin), what more can I ask for?" Sanju said.