Sanju Samson's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) debut in IPL 2026 ended on six runs after being castled by Nandre Burger of Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati on Monday.

Sanju tried to play across the line but the ball swung away to uproot the off stump. He edged a boundary in his 7-ball innings after opening with CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad.

There was a lot of expectations on Sanju since his famous move away from Rajasthan ahead of the season. The Kerala wicket-keeper batter had led the Royals for several seasons before opting to have a new adventure in MS Dhoni’s Chennai.

Riyan Parag, who took over the captaincy role vacated by Sanju, had won the toss and opted to bowl. With Dhoni injured, Sanju played as wicketkeeper when CSK returned to field.

ADVERTISEMENT

RR's batting sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed a 17-ball 52 as the hosts crushed CSK by eight wickets, with 47 balls to spare.