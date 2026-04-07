The Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday appointed former captain Tamim Iqbal as its president after Aminul Islam Bulbul was removed by the country’s National Sports Council.

Iqbal will head an 11-member ad-hoc committee to run the day-to-day affairs until fresh elections are held in 90 days.

Bulbul was in charge when Bangladesh were removed from the T20 World Cup for refusing to play in India. The BCB was forced to take a firm stand protesting the removal of Mustafizur Rahman from the IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders.

Bangladeshi government advisor Asif Nazrul held a key role in the T20 World Cup fiasco. The BCB demanded that its national team’s matches be shifted from Kolkata and Mumbai to Sri Lanka. Pakistan's matches were played in Colombo.

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Iqbal, a popular opener, had retired from international cricket in January 2025. The ad-hoc committee also comprises Athar Ali Khan, Rashna Imam, Mirza Yasir Abbas, Syed Ibrahim Ahmed, Minhazul Abedin Nannu, Ishrafil Khusroo, Tanzim Choudhury, Salman Ispahani, Rafiqul Islam and Fahim Sinha.