India’s T20 World Cup hero Sanju Samson has been named the International Cricket Council (ICC) Player of the Month for March, his first ICC honours.

The Kerala star earned the honour after delivering a series of match-winning performances in India’s crucial knockout fixtures.

“Winning the ICC Player of the Month award is an incredible feeling, especially as it comes during what has been the most unforgettable phase of my cricketing journey. Playing a part in India’s triumph at the Men’s T20 World Cup was truly a dream realised, and it took some time for the magnitude of that moment to fully sink in,” Sanju said.

After being dropped from the playing XI during the early stages of the tournament, Sanju made the most of his opportunity when it came in the latter phase. Drafted into the side for must-win Super 8 fixtures, he grabbed his chance with both hands.

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He began with a modest 24 against Zimbabwe in the Super 8, but what followed marked a turning point. Sanju then went on to score a match-winning 97 against West Indies that powered India into the semi-finals.

He continued his red-hot form against England at the Wankhede, scoring 89 runs, helping India post a daunting 253/7 — a target that proved just out of reach for the visitors, who fell short by seven runs.

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Samson then delivered another match-defining knock in the final against New Zealand, scoring a commanding 89 to seal the match by 96-runs to secure India’s title.

“ I feel grateful for the opportunities I’ve received, and for the trust and support from my teammates and coaching staff that have allowed me to perform at my best,” he said.

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Across the three decisive matches he featured in the World Cup, Sanju amassed 275 runs at an average of 137.50, coupled with a strike rate of 199.27.