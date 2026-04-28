C P Rizwan, former captain of the UAE men’s cricket team, feels Sanju Samson would be a better fit to lead Chennai Super Kings (CSK) than Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Rizwan, a Malayali like Sanju, was asked to pick between Samson and Gaikwad on a show hosted by starzplayarabia. “It is a difficult task for the (CSK) management. For me, it's easy. I want Sanju Samson,” Rizwan said.

The retired top-order batter, who led the UAE to their first win in a T20 World Cup (in 2022), said he has seen Sanju evolve as a cricketer. “... as a captain with Rajasthan Royals, comparatively a smaller team, the impact he had! He took the team to the final,” Rizwan said.

C P Rizwan captained the UAE in the 2022 T20 World Cup. He scored an unbeaten 43 as the UAE registered their first World Cup win by defeating Namibia by 7 runs. File photo: AFP

“When you’re a wicketkeeper, you o​​​​​bserve the match in a different wavelength altogether. You see small small areas and small small angles,” Rizwan said about Sanju, citing an example from the ongoing IPL season, in which his instructions to spinner Noor Ahmad between an over resulted in a wicket. “I'm sure the management will have a look next season,” Rizwan said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the season, Sanju decided not to continue with the Royals and signed for CSK. He is widely regarded as a successor to CSK great M S Dhoni, under whose captaincy the franchise lifted five IPL titles.

Gaikwad took over the CSK captaincy in March 2024, but has not had the success of his predecessor. As captain of CSK, Ruturaj's has had more losses than wins.