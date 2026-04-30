Ryan Rickelton’s powerful century went in vain as Sunrisers Hyderabad recorded the fourth-highest run chase in IPL history with a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Opener Travis Head smashed a 30-ball 76 before Heinrich Klaasen gave the finishing touches with a 30-ball 65 not out. SRH chased down MI's total of 243/5 in 18.4 overs. MI opener Rickelton had smashed their fastest-ever IPL ton, with a 55-ball 123 not out. The South African hit eight sixes and ten boundaries. He and Will Jacks (46) added 93 for the opening wicket.

Missed opportunities proved costly for MI, who remain ninth (four points) in the table of 10 following a sixth defeat in eight matches. SRH have climbed to the third spot on 12 points from nine rounds.

Naman Dhir dropped Head in the third over from Trent Boult and could not grab another chance presented by the Australian in the fifth over. One of the victims of the brutal hitting from Head and Abhishek Sharma (45 off 24) was Jasprit Bumrah. India’s ace pacer went wicketless once again, leaking 0/54 from his four overs.

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Bumrah has taken only two wickets in eight matches this season. Tonight was his most expensive outing of IPL 2026.