The famed batting line-up of Sunrisers Hyderabad had no answer to a record-breaking assault from 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as Rajasthan Royals stormed into the IPL qualifier with a commanding 47-run win on Wednesday.

Powered by Sooryavanshi’s breathtaking 97 off just 29 balls, Rajasthan piled up a massive 244-run target for Hyderabad in the eliminator. Despite their reputation for explosive batting, the Sunrisers failed to keep pace with the chase and eventually fell at 196, ending their IPL campaign.

The victory secured Rajasthan a place in the qualifier, where they will face Gujarat Titans, who had earlier lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first qualifier.

Jofra Archer was the pick among the bowlers for RR, returning 3/58.

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Chasing a mammoth target, Hyderabad's top order collapsed, with Abhishek Sharma departing for a duck. Smaran Ravichandran followed with just 1 run, while Travis Head could only manage 17. Ishan Kishan made 33 to give a brisk start before a collapse.

Nitish Kumar Reddy's 38 runs and Salil Arora's 35 reduced the weight of Hyderabad's loss. Shivang Kumar made 27 to take the score to 196, and their innings were summed up after his dismissal.

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Earlier, Sooryavanshi was smashing sixes all around the ground with co-opener Yashasvi Jaiswal watching the skies for the ball. 12 sixes and 5 fours flew from his bat, and he took with him the record for most sixes by a player in a single IPL tournament. He rescripted Chris Gayle's 59 sixes to 65.

He also came very close to making the fastest century in IPL, but was dismissed at 97. Jaiswal made 29 runs. Dhruv Jurel also made a half-century and helped the scoring momentum to continue after Sooryavanshi got dismissed. Skipper Riyan Parag made 26 and other useful contributions from the tail end helped Rajasthan post 243/8.

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Praful Hinge was the pick of Hyderabad bowlers, who took 3 wickets for 54.

Brief scores: RR 243/8 in 20 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 97, Dhruv Jurel 50; Praful Hinge 3/54) lost to SRH 196 in 19.2 overs (Nitish Kumar Reddy 38; Jofra Archer 3/58, Nandre Burger 2/26) by 47 runs.