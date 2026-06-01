Fifteen-year-old Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi etched his name into IPL history after becoming the youngest-ever winner of the Orange Cap, awarded to the tournament's highest run-scorer.

Sooryavanshi finished the 2026 season with 776 runs from 16 matches, comfortably ahead of Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill, who ended the campaign with 732 runs.

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His achievement is even more remarkable considering that the previous record for the youngest Orange Cap winner belonged to Sai Sudharsan. The Gujarat Titans batter had scored 759 runs in the 2025 season and held the record at the age of 23 before Sooryavanshi shattered it.

The teenager's record-breaking campaign did not end there. He smashed 72 sixes during the season, the most by any player in a single IPL edition, surpassing Chris Gayle's previous record of 59.

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Moreover, he reached the 50-six milestone in just 15 innings, again beating Gayle’s record of 21 innings. Unsurprisingly, he was named the winner of the Super Sixes of the Season award.

Sooryavanshi also claimed the Emerging Player of the Season award after a breakthrough campaign that established him as one of the brightest young talents in world cricket.

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With a staggering strike rate of 237.3, he was further rewarded with the Super Striker of the Season award.

His dominance throughout the tournament earned him yet another accolade as he was named the Most Valuable Player of the Season, taking his tally to five major awards. He is also the youngest to win the MVP award.

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One of the standout moments of his campaign came in the IPL Eliminator, where he blasted 97 off just 29 balls. The youngster fell while attempting another six that could have taken him to a century and potentially made him the fastest centurion in IPL history.

Sooryavanshi finished the season with one century and five half-centuries. His remarkable form played a crucial role in helping the Rajasthan Royals secure a third-place finish. Although the Royals were knocked out by Gujarat Titans in the second qualifier, the teenager once again shone with a brilliant 96-run knock.