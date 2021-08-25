Malayalam
PSG reject Real Madrid's bid for Mbappe

Reuters
Published: August 25, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Kylian Mbappe
Kylian Mbappe has reportedly said he wants to move to Spain. Photo: Reuters
Topic | Football

Paris: Paris St Germain (PSG) have rejected an offer from Real Madrid for France forward Kylian Mbappe, the French club's sporting director Leonardo told BFM and RMC Sport, saying the offer was "not sufficient".

Spanish and French media reported on Tuesday that Real Madrid had made a 160-million-euro ($187.81-million) bid for the 22-year-old World Cup winner who scored 42 goals in all competitions for PSG last season and has reportedly said he wants to move to Spain.

Leonardo said that PSG, who have just signed Argentina forward Lionel Messi from Barcelona, did not plan to discuss the Mbappe matter again with Real Madrid and that if Mbappe wanted to leave he would have to do so on PSG's terms.

"Kylian Mbappe feels like leaving, this seems clear to me.... Our goal is to extend and keep him. If a player wants to leave it must be under our terms. This applies not just to Kylian but to all players."

Leonardo would not confirm the figure of 160 million euro but said the bid was "around that".

"We consider the offer as being very far from what Kylian is worth today," he added.

Mbappe joined PSG from AS Monaco in 2017, on loan initially and then permanently a year later in a deal valued at 180 million euro.

