Santosh Trophy final round postponed

Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 25, 2022 03:57 PM IST
The final round of the 75th National Football Championships for the Santosh Trophy scheduled to be held at Malappuram from February 20 to March 6 has been postponed due to the COVID-19 situation in Kerala.

 

The All India Football Federation made the decision after consultation with the Kerala government. The new dates will be finalised after a review in the third week of February.

 

Payyanad Sports Complex at Manjeri and Kottappadi Stadium, Malappuram, are the venues. 

 

The semifinals and final will be played at Payyanad Sports Complex.

 

Group A: Kerala, West Bengal, Punjab, Rajasthan and Meghalaya.

 

Group B: Services, Manipur, Karnataka, Odisha and Gujarat. 

