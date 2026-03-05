UEFA, the organisation governing European football, said it has not opted for a change of venue for the Finalissima between Argentina and Spain scheduled to be held in Doha on March 27.

"At present, there are no alternative venues being considered," UEFA said on Thursday, even as the Qatar Football Association (QFA) have postponed all tournaments, competitions and matches till further notice due to the Middle East crisis. Qatar is one of the Gulf countries targeted by Iranian missiles in retaliation for the attacks launched by Israel and the United States.

UEFA said "a final decision is anticipated towards the end of next week" and that "discussions are ongoing with the local organisers who have made a huge effort to make the match a success". Qatari businessman Nasser Al-Khelaifi, who is the president of Paris Saint-Germain, is a member of UEFA's executive committee.

UEFA and its South American counterpart CONMEBOL are the hosts of the Finalissima, which will be contested between the winners of the Euro and the Copa America competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lionel Messi-led Argentina and Lamine Yamal's Spain are scheduled to play the Finalissima at the Lusail Stadium on March 27. The venue had hosted the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, in which Messi helped Argentina edge Kylian Mbappe's France in a penalty shootout.