If on-field troubles weren't enough, Kerala Blasters have a fresh online problem to solve as their biggest fan group, Manjappada, has put the club owner Nikhil B Nimmagadda in a spot over an alleged remark made during a meeting.

Nimmagadda took to the social media platform X, saying some of his comments from the meeting held on March 5, 2026, were taken out of context.

Manjappada, in its response, has accused the club management of misdirecting the directive from the core problems, mainly related to player signings, ambition and recurring defeats, among other things.

We’ve always tried to be honest — even when it meant admitting we’ve gotten more wrong than right.



Which is why it’s disappointing to see statements taken out of context, especially when the purpose of the meeting was to build transparency, trust and unity between the club and… — Nikhil B Nimmagadda (@NikhilB1818) March 11, 2026

The basis of the X debate was the online meeting attended by representatives of Manjappada, with the participation of Nimmagadda, club CEO Abhik Chatterjee and Sporting Director Karolis Skinkys.

Supporters are not naive ,they understand context, they understand accountability, and they know when the narrative is being redirected.If the club truly believes in transparency and respect for supporters, then these questions deserve honest answers instead of deflection. — Manjappada (@kbfc_manjappada) March 12, 2026

In the minutes of the meeting accessed by Onmanorama, Nimmagadda makes a reference to former coach Ivan Vukomanovic, who was a fan favourite.

Nimmagadda was asked why the fans should support the team this year, considering the current performances (The Blasters are on zero points after four matches in the Indian Super League).

In his detailed response, Nimmagadda started by noting that his group's (Magnum Sports) target aligned with that of the fans, which was to win titles. "If Magnum was business minded, we would have opted for a no overseas player policy keeping the budgets to be less. But we never did it as this team is not operated only on business mind. If fans are ready to question the management, why did you not question Ivan Vukomanovic," Nimmagadda asked.

(Vukomanovic initiated an infamous walkout during an ISL knockout match against Bengaluru FC on March 3, 2023. He was upset by a controversial Sunil Chhetri freekick goal. As a result of the walkout, the Blasters forfeited the match and the club apologised for the incident a month later)

A Manjappada member had a follow-up question, in which he credited Vukomanovic for guiding the team to the final in his first year. "... no one questions Ivan for his fighting spirit," the Manjappada member said.

In response to this, Nimmagadda said: "Never conclude that only Ivan had fighting spirit and management do not have."

Snippets from the meeting was widely circulated. In his X post, Nimmagadda said, "our relationship with Ivan has always been positive and respectful, and that will continue".

"The claim that we asked fans to question Ivan is a misrepresentation. The discussion and specific question were about fight and character, and the counter-question raised was about why a walk-out was supported earlier — because that would arguably be the opposite of what fans are now questioning from the club. It was never directed at Ivan with ill intent," Nimmagadda posted.

However, the Manjappada has refuted this: "You are now saying the club stood by him and supported him. If that is truly the case, then why was the question raised to fans during the meeting, asking why supporters didn’t question the coach earlier? That contradiction is exactly what people are pointing out."

While the heated debate goes on online, the Blasters will aim for their first point of the campaign against East Bengal in Kolkata on March 14. The Blasters' next home match is against Punjab FC in Kochi on March 21.