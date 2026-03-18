It was a night of mixed fortunes for English clubs in the UEFA Champions League round-of-16 as Chelsea and Manchester City suffered humble exits, while Premier League leaders Arsenal progressed to the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the fairytale run of Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt ended in dramatic fashion as Sporting Lisbon stormed to a 5-0 victory, overturning a three-goal first-leg deficit and crushing their hopes of reaching a European quarter-final for the first time.

PSG crush Chelsea

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain thrashed Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday, sealing a dominant 8-2 aggregate victory and sending a strong warning to their European rivals.

The French side struck early, opening the scoring in the sixth minute when Khvicha Kvaratskhelia capitalised on a defensive error by Mamadou Sarr to net his third goal of the tie.

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PSG doubled their lead in the 15th minute through Bradley Barcola, who finished off a swift counter-attack as Chelsea pushed forward in search of a comeback. Substitute Senny Mayulu added the third in the 62nd minute to complete a comprehensive victory.

Chelsea struggled to make their chances count despite registering 18 shots, nine of them on target. PSG goalkeeper Matvei Safonov made two important saves before halftime but was rarely seriously troubled.

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Arsenal advance past Leverkusen

Arsenal secured their place in the quarter-finals with a 2-0 home victory over Bayer Leverkusen, completing a 3-1 aggregate win.

Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates scoring their second goal against Bayer Leverkusen. Photo: Reuters

Eberechi Eze opened his Champions League account in style, unleashing a powerful strike from outside the area in the 37th minute after Leverkusen goalkeeper Janis Blaswich had kept his side in the contest with a string of fine saves.

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Declan Rice sealed the victory shortly after the hour mark with a composed low finish as Arsenal controlled the game and prevented the Bundesliga side from mounting any serious comeback.

Real Madrid end City's campaign again

Real Madrid once again ended Manchester City's Champions League hopes, beating Pep Guardiola's side 2-1 at the Etihad Stadium to complete a commanding 5-1 aggregate victory.

Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen, Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Junior celebrate after the match against Manchester City. Photo: Reuters

Vinicius Jr gave the visitors the lead from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute after VAR ruled that Bernardo Silva had handled his shot on the line, a decision that also resulted in a red card for the City midfielder.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, City fought back and Erling Haaland levelled in the 41st minute, tapping in a cross from Jeremy Doku for his first goal since February 11.

However, with Madrid already holding a commanding advantage from the first leg, City's hopes of a comeback never truly gathered momentum.

Vinicius sealed the win with the final kick of the match in the 93rd minute, volleying home from close range after latching onto a pass from Aurelien Tchouameni.

The victory marks the third successive season that Real Madrid have eliminated Manchester City from Europe's premier club competition.