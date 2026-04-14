Kerala Blasters’ interim boss Ashley Westwood has urged their protesting fan groups to ‘air’ their discontent appropriately and to support the players rather than staying away.

The Englishman made the remark on the eve of the Blasters’ ISL home match against NorthEast United at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi, which is expected to be boycotted by the club’s popular fan groups, Manjappada and Blasters Army.

The match takes place on the day Kerala celebrates the festival of Vishu, which symbolises fresh beginnings and prosperity.

“You might have gripes. Air them in the right way,” Westwood said in his pre-match media interaction on Tuesday. “Help the players as much as you can, as much as I am trying. And together, we will get results. It is very simple,” he said.

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Both Manjappada and Blasters Army have declared a complete boycott of the remaining home matches this season, starting with the NorthEast game. That means the East and West galleries might appear more or less deserted, devoid of supporters clad in yellow, chanting the players' names, and of all the impressive banners and tifos that have welcomed the team for years.

“We need the fans. It is as simple as that. Every football club in the world needs fans. We can only do our job correctly, as a coach, as players, which we are now starting to do. Hopefully, the fans will see that in our performances,” said the coach.

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Westwood’s confidence comes from the team’s first win (2-1) of the campaign, against Bengaluru FC in Bengaluru on April 11. It was his second game since taking over from David Catala, who managed just a point in six rounds. Westwood has promised the fans that his side would offer them a better brand of football.

“They (fans) will see the way the players are running as hard as possible to the final minute. They will see the character that we are starting to develop. Going one behind to Delhi, being the better side. Going one behind to Bangalore, away in Bangalore, having never won there. And coming back and showing real character.

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“We will show a level of commitment, desire and performance in every game. And as a fan, if I am watching, that is something I want to see. We can only promise you that we will give that.

“Again, we can't promise wins. But we can certainly show you and promise you a level of performance and work ethic that you will be proud of as a fan. For me, the players need them. I don't personally, although I like them. I like them here. But to help the players, to help the club, obviously support your team, it is very simple.”