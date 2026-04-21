Kerala Blasters will be without two key members of their midfield heading into the crucial final lap of the Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The club confirmed on Tuesday that ​​Danish Farooq and Karim Benarif sustained hamstring injuries during the recent match against Jamshedpur FC, which the Blasters won 2-0.

“Both players are currently under close observation by the club’s medical team, with further assessments ongoing to determine the extent of their injuries and expected recovery timelines,” Kerala Blasters said in a squad update.

Benarif had been replaced inside 30 minutes, soon after setting up Nihal Sudheesh for the opener. Farooq was removed with the injury in the second half.

Danish Farooq during a Kerala Blasters’ match in the Indian Super League. Photo: KBFC

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The two players have been vital in the transformation since Ashley Westwood took over as interim coach following the sacking of David Catala during the international break in March. The Blasters were on a point from six rounds before the Englishman arrived, and have since won two and drawn once in the last three.

Moroccan midfielder Benarif had signed for the club during the international break. He is the only player in the current squad who has not yet lost a match. Benarif came as a substitute in the match against Bengaluru FC, which the Blasters won 2-1, and he earned his first start against NorthEast United, which ended in a draw.

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The Blasters have saved themselves from relegation, sitting 11th in the table of 14 with 8 points from 10 matches. However, winning the remaining three matches will be vital for the club's progress, considering growing dissent within fan groups. The Blasters next play Odisha FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on April 23.