The city of Toronto is set to provide maximum entertainment to football fans visiting the city for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in June-July.

Toronto and Vancouver are the two Canadian cities that, along with 14 other venues spread across the United States and Mexico, are set to host the greatest sporting event, starting June 11.

Also Read Toronto Public Health releases World Cup-themed condom series

On May 19, the province of Ontario, where Toronto is situated, announced its 'alcohol-service' timings to welcome football fans. According to reports, bars in Ontario usually serve liquor till 2 am.

“From June 11 to July 19, bars and restaurants across Ontario will be able to extend alcohol service hours until 4 am, so fans can come together, cheer on Canada and celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026, no matter what time the game is on,” said Doug Ford, Premier of Ontario, in a social media post on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier this month, the Toronto Public Health (TPH) scored an early goal by releasing a football-themed condom series for the World Cup.

FIFA said it expects 6.5 million fans to attend the upcoming World Cup, which will be the biggest ever with 48 participating nations and 104 matches.

ADVERTISEMENT

BC Place, a multi-purpose stadium in Vancouver, and the Toronto Stadium are the two World Cup venues in Canada. Both stadiums are among the smallest of 16 venues, with a capacity of less than 50,000 each.

Vancouver will host six World Cup matches, including one in the round-of-16 stage. Toronto will also host six matches, including a Group E encounter between Germany and the Ivory Coast on June 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disclaimer: The purpose of the above story is not to promote drinking but to provide information.