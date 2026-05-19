Netherlands manager Ronald Koeman said that his side has more than enough quality to beat any team at the World Cup, even if they are not being widely tipped as title contenders.

The Dutch, who have finished runners-up three times at the tournament, play Japan in their opening Group F game before facing Sweden and Tunisia.

Holders Argentina, 2018 winners France and European champions Spain are among the favourites to win the June 11 to July 19 World Cup in North America, but Koeman has confidence in his squad. "People may not see us as one of the favourites to win the World Cup. But the strength of the Netherlands is that we can beat anyone because the ability is there in our squad,” he told FIFA in an interview published on Monday.

The 63-year-old, who is yet to name his World Cup squad, returned as coach in 2023 after Louis van Gaal led the side to the quart-finals at the previous edition in Qatar. "I think this team is on track,” he added.

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“What I'd like people to say about my team is that they play with a lot of intensity, that they can't say we didn't do enough. I want them to play with confidence, with personality, understanding what their qualities are," the former Barcelona manager said.

"And to always respect every opponent despite the fact there may be so-called smaller nations at the World Cup. They are all matches in their own right and you must ensure you're not caught off-guard by a smaller nation," he added.