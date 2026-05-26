Zee Entertainment on Tuesday confirmed that it is in talks with FIFA to secure the broadcasting rights for the upcoming World Cup in India, offering fresh hope to millions of football fans in the country.

The announcement, which did not disclose any financial details, comes days after former All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran said negotiations to finalise the tournament’s broadcasting partner in India had been completed.

The development also comes at a time when the talks between a Reliance-Disney joint venture and the football body are at a deadlock, just weeks before the tournament kicks off on June 11. Sony also held talks but decided not to make an offer, according to Reuters.

FIFA, which considers India a major market, has already concluded ​agreements with broadcasters in more than 180 territories globally. India accounted for 2.9% of the World Cup's global linear TV reach in 2022.

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According to reports, a FIFA delegation is currently in India for discussions related to the telecast and streaming arrangements for the World Cup. The talks come after FIFA reached a broadcasting agreement with China, one of football’s biggest television markets.

Broadcasters in India are believed to have shown limited interest due to the tournament’s late-night kick-off timings, with most matches expected to begin after midnight Indian time. The industry feared that the schedule could impact television ratings and advertising revenues.

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The uncertainty surrounding the World Cup broadcast in India intensified last week, when state-owned broadcaster Doordarshan informed the Delhi High Court that it was not obligated to telecast the matches, disappointing fans who had been eagerly awaiting confirmation of coverage.