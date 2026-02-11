This year's Ballon d'Or awards ceremony will be held in London for the first time on October 26, organisers said on Thursday, as the prestigious prize celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Created by France Football magazine in 1956, the Ballon d'Or is regarded as the most coveted individual award in world football.

The decision to stage the 70th edition in London was to pay tribute to England great Stanley Matthews, who became the award's first winner seven decades ago, Europe's football governing body UEFA said.

"By staging its 70th edition in the capital of England and the United Kingdom, the Ballon d'Or continues its expansion and further strengthens its status as a globally prestigious brand," added UEFA.

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The precise venue for the ceremony, which traditionally takes place in Paris, is yet to be announced.

Paris St Germain winger Ousmane Dembele and Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati were the men's and women's winners in 2025.