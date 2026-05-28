Thiruvananthapuram: CPM Palayam local secretary and former councillor I P Binu was among several party workers taken into custody by the Museum police on Thursday in connection with the attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and police personnel during raids at former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s residence in Thiruvananthapuram. Violence had erupted at Vijayan’s rented residence near Bakery Junction on Wednesday during and after the ED raid.

According to Museum police, more than 300 persons have been booked in two separate cases linked to the clashes. While 11 people are currently in custody, eight have been formally arrested so far.

Five accused taken into custody on Wednesday — CPM branch secretary Nithin Raj, DYFI district vice-president Shahin, Nemom block secretary Sreejith, area committee member Jeevan and Karavila unit secretary Manoj — were remanded to 14 days’ judicial custody by the Vanchiyoor court.

Police arrested three more CPM workers on Thursday. The arrested persons were identified as Kiran, a native of Naruvamoodu, and Anil and Amal from Vattiyoorkavu. Amal was arrested from Ramapuram in Kottayam district.

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The accused have been booked under charges including attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing officials from discharging duty, wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt.

Binu, who was taken into custody on Thursday, was later shifted to the Nandavanam AR camp. Visuals had surfaced on social media allegedly showing him throwing eggs at a vehicle carrying ED officials.

Also Read DGP briefs Home Minister on ED raid violence, says Centre did not inform police

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Two separate cases registered

The Museum police first registered a case on Wednesday evening over the attack on ED officials, drivers and security personnel, including CRPF and Kerala Police officers.

A second case was later registered specifically over the alleged attack on police personnel deployed outside the residence during the raid. Statements have been recorded from police officers injured in the clashes.

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According to the FIR, protesters allegedly attacked vehicles carrying ED officials as they attempted to leave the premises after the raid. Officials and drivers were allegedly assaulted using sticks, stones and bricks, while slogans calling for the officials to be killed were raised. One ED official reportedly suffered injuries to his hand, while a driver sustained serious injuries after stones were hurled at the vehicle.

Police and CRPF personnel deployed at the spot were also allegedly attacked while trying to bring the situation under control. Several officers sustained injuries during the violence. The FIR further alleged that the attackers damaged official vehicles, causing losses estimated at around ₹3 lakh.

The cases have been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint, assault on public servants and attempt to murder. Charges under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act have also been invoked.

Among the most serious charges is Section 109 of the BNS relating to attempt to murder, which carries punishment of up to 10 years in prison, or life imprisonment if grievous injuries are caused. Police said the accused were identified through visuals and other evidence, and further investigation is underway.

Protests spread to Kozhikode

Meanwhile, police in Kozhikode registered cases against 57 people who protested against the ED raid at the Kottooli residence of P A Mohammed Riyas MLA.

Those booked include CPM district secretary M Mehboob, state committee members P Mohanan and A Pradeep Kumar, and DYFI state president V Vaseef. The Medical College police registered the FIR for raising slogans and allegedly attempting to block vehicles carrying ED officials.

The ED raids were conducted in connection with the Exalogic-CMRL case linked to financial dealings involving Vijayan’s daughter Veena T.

A total of 10 locations in Kerala, including Vijayan’s rented residence in Thiruvananthapuram and his permanent residence in Kannur, were searched on Wednesday. The search and questioning at the Thiruvananthapuram residence lasted nearly eight hours, during which tensions outside the house steadily escalated.