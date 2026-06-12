The FIFA World Cup 2026 opener witnessed more red cards than goals as co-hosts Mexico defeated South Africa 2-0 at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City.

Sphephelo Sithole and Themba Zwane saw red cards for South Africa in either half, while Mexican skipper Cesar Montes was given the marching orders in added time of the second half for a heavy tackle outside the box.

Ace striker Raul Jimenez arrived undetected at the far post to head home a Roberto Alvarado cross in the 67th minute. Mexico had led through Julian Quinones' strike in the 9th minute.

Mexico's forward Julian Quinones (16) celebrates scoring his team's first goal against South Africa in the opener of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at the Mexico City Stadium in Mexico City on June 11, 2026. Photo: AFP/ Yuri Cortez

South Africa, playing a line of five at the back, had made a defensive error by dallying in the box, allowing Quinones to pounce on the loose ball. The winger took a touch to set himself up for a shot before firing it past Ronwen Williams.

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The South African keeper had made a brilliant low diving save to deny Raul Jimenez inside five minutes and effected another smart save shortly before half time to keep the star striker silent. But he was unable to prevent Jimenez from scoring after the hour, and there was not much the keeper could have done about it.

Quinones, who plays club football in Saudi Arabia, could have scored another in the first half but hit the woodwork while trying to place it past Williams.

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South Africa were reduced to ten men four minutes into the second half as Sithole received a straight red for fouling Brian Gutierrez outside the box, while the midfielder was racing toward goal. Zwane's sending off came in the 84th minute following a VAR review that found him guilty of swinging an arm at a Mexican player.

Veteran goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa, now 40, was left on the bench, while 17-year-old outfield player Gilberto Mora, the youngest at the tournament, came on for his World Cup debut.

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The United States and Canada are the co-hosts of the expanded 48-team tournament that will run till July 19.