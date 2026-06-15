The Iranian football team arrived in the United States on Monday for their FIFA World Cup opener against New Zealand, as democracy activists staged a protest near the Los Angeles Stadium.

The squad landed at Los Angeles International Airport after a short flight from Tijuana, Mexico, where they had been based ahead of the tournament. Iran later held a press conference at the stadium on the same day that a peace agreement between the United States and Iran was announced.

"I am very happy to be representing the great, proud and strong nation of Iran," head coach Amir Ghalenoei said through a translator. "I hope that football will bring joy and enjoyment, and bring closer the cultures and countries."

As the team travelled to Los Angeles, a group of protesters gathered near the stadium, calling for democracy in Iran and denouncing the country's government.

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"No Shah – No Mullah in Iran – Regime Change by Iranians," read some of the placards. Posters of athletes whom protesters said died after being arrested by Iranian authorities were displayed along a busy street corner in Inglewood.

The crackdown on anti-government protests earlier this year was a key concern for demonstrators, including Iranian-American Mojgan Ramezani, 56. "They're holding hostage their own people," Ramezani said.

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The scenes contrasted sharply with the farewell Iran received in Mexico. In Tijuana, supporters packed the sidewalk outside the team's hotel, chanting "Team Melli" — Persian for "national team" — as players boarded their bus for Los Angeles.

Many players waved and smiled at the crowd, while some members of the delegation recorded the send-off on their phones. One supporter held a sign reading, "Iran, you will never walk alone. Mexico stands with you." At another point, fans sang in Spanish: "Iran, brother, you are Mexican now."

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Iran's Group G clash with New Zealand will take place against the backdrop of months of conflict between Tehran and Washington, despite the newly announced peace deal.

After US-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year, Iran relocated its World Cup base camp from Arizona to Mexico. The arrangement means the team must travel across the border for each of its group-stage matches.

Ghalenoei said the travel demands, along with visa issues affecting some members of the Iranian football federation, had disrupted the team's preparations.

(With Reuters inputs)