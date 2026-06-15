In a coastal fishing hamlet in Kerala's Kozhikode district, conversations these days revolve around just one topic — the FIFA World Cup.

In Nainamvalappu, a small village whose predominantly fisherfolk population has nurtured a deep love for football for generations. As the World Cup unfolds in North America, the village has once again come alive with the colours, debates and emotions that accompany the sport's biggest spectacle.

Across Nainamvalappu, flags of footballing giants such as Brazil, Argentina, Portugal and England flutter in the sea breeze, reflecting the loyalties of residents who passionately follow the global game.

At a junction in the village, a barber shop still bears artwork painted during the 2022 World Cup. The fading images remain untouched, with the monsoon rains delaying plans to repaint them for the latest edition of the tournament.

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A short distance away, children can be seen playing football on a small ground, attempting tricks and dribbles inspired by the South American stars they admire. But football is not merely a pastime for the younger generation.

The history of Nainamvalappu itself is intertwined with the sport. For many residents, football has long served as an escape from the hardships of daily life in a community that has faced economic challenges for decades.

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"Even before the rise of social media, Nainamvalappu's love for football was known far and wide. People here saw football as a way to forget the difficulties of life," said Subair, president of the Nainamvalappu Football Association.

That passion is visible in every corner of the village. Football literacy runs deep, and residents discuss matches with remarkable knowledge and insight. Debates about players, tactics and teams are commonplace, often ending with smiles despite fierce differences in opinion.

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"We don't just follow the World Cup. We celebrate every major football tournament — the Champions League, the Euros and many others," Subair said. He recalled a proud moment during the 2022 World Cup when international media, including outlets from Argentina, highlighted Nainamvalappu's unique football culture.

Yet some residents feel the excitement surrounding this year's World Cup has not quite reached the levels witnessed four years ago. "Maybe it's because many of the matches are being played late at night for us. But we hope the excitement will grow as the tournament progresses," said a resident.

While Brazil and Argentina command the largest fan bases in the village, support extends well beyond the traditional powerhouses. Teams such as Morocco and Senegal also have dedicated followers among the residents. "Brazil and Argentina have huge support here, but we enjoy watching all teams. Football is everything for us," another resident said.

As the World Cup continues, Nainamvalappu remains united by its shared love for the beautiful game — a passion that has been passed down through generations and continues to define the identity of this small fishing village on Kerala's coast.