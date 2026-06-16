Iran's FIFA World Cup clash against New Zealand on Monday was about far more than football. Boos and whistles mixed with cheers and chants as more than 70,000 spectators packed the Los Angeles Stadium to watch the Group G encounter, which ended in a 2-2 draw.

In a city home to one of the largest Iranian diaspora communities in the United States, the stands reflected the complexities of Iranian identity as much as the action on the pitch. Supporters waved flags, sang songs and displayed starkly different loyalties. While many celebrated Iran's attacks and goals, some booed during the national anthem and cheered New Zealand's goals with equal enthusiasm.

The atmosphere was unlike that of a typical World Cup match.

Many fans carried the lion-and-sun flag associated with pre-revolutionary Iran, while others openly backed Team Melli. The divided reactions inside the stadium mirrored the challenges surrounding the Iranian national team off the field.

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Iran arrived at the tournament amid heightened tensions with host nation, the US. The team has been based in Tijuana, Mexico, and is commuting across the border for a World Cup in which all three of its group-stage matches are being played on US soil.

Several members of the Iranian delegation were also reportedly denied entry to the United States. The match came just a day after Washington and Tehran announced a peace agreement, adding another layer of significance to an already politically charged occasion.

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Once the whistle blew, however, Amir Ghalenoei's side appeared determined to focus solely on football.

New Zealand struck first midway through the opening half when Elijah Just finished off a slick move orchestrated by captain Chris Wood.

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Iran responded through an unlikely source. Veteran right-back Ramin Rezaeian, one of the team's standout performers, surged forward and calmly slotted home the equaliser.

Just restored New Zealand's lead shortly after halftime. Combining effectively with Wood once again, the winger capped another flowing attack to put the Kiwis back in front and underline his status as the game's most dangerous attacking player.

With star striker Mehdi Taremi largely neutralised by New Zealand's defence, Rezaeian stepped up once more.

The 36-year-old delivered a pinpoint cross in the 64th minute that Mohammad Mohebbi guided into the net to make it 2-2.

The equaliser sparked celebrations across much of the stadium, though the contrasting reactions in different sections of the crowd ensured the unusual atmosphere remained until the final whistle.

After the match, Ghalenoei revealed that Iran's preparations had been further disrupted by last-minute travel arrangements.

The 62-year-old said the team had expected to remain in Los Angeles overnight for recovery before returning to Mexico the following day, but had instead been instructed to travel back immediately.

"We're supposed to stay here tonight to recover and return tomorrow lunchtime, but they haven't permitted us," Ghalenoei told reporters. "To be honest, I have no idea why. I think perhaps our team is the most oppressed one in the whole World Cup."

He did not specify who had imposed the restriction.

For one evening in Los Angeles, the football produced plenty of entertainment. Yet the scenes in the stands and the circumstances surrounding Iran's participation served as a reminder that, for Team Melli, this World Cup journey extends well beyond the pitch.

(With Reuters inputs)